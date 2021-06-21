Dr. Marc Manganaro has been appointed interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at Missouri Western State University.
He succeeds Dr. Douglas Davenport, who has announced his retirement effective June 30 after six years at Missouri Western.
“Dr. Manganaro has the right combination of academic and administrative experience to provide outstanding leadership during this time of transition,” said Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, Missouri Western’s president.
Manganaro has more than 25 years of experience in higher education administration. He recently completed a 16-month appointment as interim provost at Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama. He served for five years as provost and vice president for academic affairs and one year as special advisor to the president at Loyola University New Orleans. He has also held administrative and faculty positions at Gonzaga University and Rutgers University-New Brunswick and served as a consultant on academic program initiatives at Balamand University in Lebanon.
Manganaro received a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Nebraska-Omaha, a Master of Arts in English from San Francisco University and a Ph.D. in English from the University of North Carolina.
