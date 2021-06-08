The carefully balanced budgets of area schools are being thrown a new curveball as the end of the fiscal year approaches and the economy recovers.

The U.S. index for personal consumption expenditures showed a 3.7% projected rate increase in inflation for the first quarter of 2021, according to the St. Louis Federal Reserve. This means that the data — which may or may not be a sign of how the economy is behaving right now — show prices are going up at more than double the 1.3% annual rate for 2020. Inflation always exists and near-zero inflation over the course of a year would almost certainly be a sign of severe economic hardship. Yet, Darrell Morrison of Missouri Western State University said its effects are notable in the current environment.

“In general, for all of higher education, you know, we’ll probably have to trim back some planned expenditures,” he said. “We’ll have to watch our supplies and services budgets, things like that, even closer than we have been.”

Although it has long since staunched the budget bleeding that erupted onto the scene in the most painful timing possible in spring 2020 just as COVID-19 arrived, Western remains in a situation where it must adapt its expenses downward regularly.

Morrison said he is thankful that Gov. Mike Parson has overseen a funding increase for college campuses in the latest state budget. This amounts to 3.7% more funding annually, a number that is not correlated with the rate of inflation. Altogether, state legislators control about 30% of the revenues Western receives, with the rest coming from student tuition, fees and other monies.

Asked for its input on the situation, citing finance chief Dr. Gabe Edgar, St. Joseph School District communications director Eileen Houston-Stewart said SJSD will “conservatively budget to make sure we are prepared.” Edgar, assistant superintendent, was unable to elaborate Monday in light of meeting conflicts, she said.

Incidentally, the Board of Education will hold a previously unscheduled meeting at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, concerning the application of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding. Those dollars are driven specifically by COVID-19 costs and needs, not inflation. The latest tranche is backed by the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Joe Biden in March. To answer questions about these and other matters, representatives with LJ Hart and Co., a St. Louis firm acting as the district’s financial adviser, will speak to the school board.

Morrison conveyed a sense of optimism about the situation.

“I don’t think, in Western’s case, that we’ll be looking at any major budget adjustments at this time, though it is a little early to tell,” he said. “Anything that happens will be in the background. You won’t see any changes in our front-facing services.”

Chairman John Moore of the Northwest Missouri State University Board of Regents could not be reached for comment.