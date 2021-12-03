State test scores reveal that, as with many in Missouri during the pandemic, local students have seemingly lost a step in certain subjects, but there is one large positive outlier the St. Joseph School District is keen to call attention to.
Average ACT scores have improved within the SJSD from 19.2 in the 2017-18 year to 21.6 this year, according to data released Thursday. An exceptionally rare score of 36 is considered the best possible result, which was obtained by one Central High School student earlier this year.
A score of 21 places a student in the 57th percentile nationwide and qualifies for entry into several semi-selective collegiate institutions. The threshold for automatic admission to the University of Missouri-Columbia is an ACT score of 24 or better, according to Mizzou's website.
"ACT does have a much greater value for a student than a state assessment would," Assistant Superintendent Marlie Williams said.
In explaining the meaning of the data, Williams said it's possible that students better prepare for the ACT, with its obvious implications for their future, than they do earlier on in their academic careers for MAP testing, which is ultimately meant for educator and community information.
State scores averaged 20.9 this year, up from 19.9 in 2017-18.
In total, 59.4% of all eligible Missouri high school students took the ACT this year. That figure is 56.4% for the St. Joseph School District. Both the state and local participation figures are significantly down from pre-pandemic norms of more than 90%.
"Our ACT composite is almost a full point beyond the state composite average," Williams said. "With almost the same level of graduate participation, that is a meaningful metric. Our graduates who are taking the ACT are proving out that they have some college preparation. The challenge for us is, how do we get that same proficiency in ... those state assessments?"
Commissioner Margie Vandeven, reflecting on Thursday's release of MAP data, said no data points should be viewed in isolation. Onlookers are urged to consider the context of this unique moment and anticipate a brighter future. Vandeven leads the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
"All Missouri public school students have access to in-person learning this year and I am confident (the) plans districts and charter schools have developed will provide the social and academic supports needed to accelerate student learning," she said.
