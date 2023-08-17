Milk

Henry Ford once said of the Model T that you could have it in any color, as long as it’s black. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is considering letting children have any kind of milk in schools, as long as it’s white.

 Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW

Customers choose from a rainbow of options at the Shatto Milk Co.

In addition to white milk, the farm store in Osborn, Missouri, sells brown for chocolate, pink for strawberry, light blue for cotton candy and a variety of other shades for cookies and cream, banana, root beer and other flavors.

Cows

Cows on parade outside the dairy at the Shatto Milk Co. in Osborn, Missouri. It was not clear if they had any thoughts on the government’s proposed ban of chocolate milk in schools.
Becky Schoeneck

Becky Schoeneck, coordinator of nutrition services for the St. Joseph School District.

Greg Kozol can be reached at greg.kozol@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowKozol.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.