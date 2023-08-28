Board of Education

From left, St. Joseph Board of Education members Isaura Garcia, David Foster and Whitney Lanning listen to a presentation on Monday at the Troester Media Center. Garcia and Foster voted ‘no’ on a rare rejection of a proposal by the district administration. Lanning voted ‘yes.’

 Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW

A majority of St. Joseph Board of Education members voted no on a contract with a Massachusetts company to provide software that measures how well students are doing in school.

The panel divided 3 in favor and 4 against. Board President LaTonya Williams was in favor, along with members Rick Gehring and Whitney Lanning; opposed was Board Vice President Kenneth Reeder, joined by members David Foster, Isaura Garcia and Kim Miller. The $42,500 contract with Panorama Education would have, over 12 months, provided the software designed to help monitor student behavior and academic progress. It is also designed to help track of how effective staff interventions have been with struggling pupils.

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

Tags

(1) comment

Munchkin3

Wow! Good choice for a change.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.