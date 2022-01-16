Missouri Western State University aims to end its state of financial emergency in 2022 and propel the campus into the new decade under a leader who begins now her second full year in office.
Elizabeth Kennedy, who served as interim university president before ascending to the permanent job last February, said her role in these times is best understood as the person who steers the course of the university and who must first be accountable for its performance. With that in mind, Kennedy aims to shake off the remaining cobwebs of the 2020 financial crisis, which she inherited in August of that year. Kennedy said one key cause of her optimism is a preliminary indication that the fall 2022 freshman class will be about 600 students larger than the one from 2021.
"We want to make sure we're pivoting and moving forward in a good direction where we'll have the enrollment to support it," Kennedy said. "It's based on the number of students who have been admitted, who have expressed a desire to come to the university. So far, things are looking good."
A dip of about 5% against 2020 occurred in 2021, and 2020 — in a way emblematic of the twin crises of COVID-19 and Missouri Western's unbalanced books — saw a 27% drop. If the situation has in fact turned around, it will set the table for formally ending the emergency period. What the Missouri General Assembly, which convened Jan. 5, does is also a factor, as roughly 25% of Missouri Western's total expenses of nearly $77 million are covered by state funding. Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, will deliver his State of the State address in Jefferson City on Jan. 19.
"We'll have a good indication of things when the governor gives his State of the State address," Kennedy said. "We've been having lots of good conversations with our state elected officials and our local elected officials. We'll have a good idea about our fall enrollment numbers. I am hopeful this comes sooner rather than later. I don't want to wait too long."
The overseeing Board of Governors, who Parson appoints, initiated Missouri Western's state of financial emergency in February 2020 and approved the "academic and programmatic retrenchment" policy to accompany it. The board will have the final say on what happens next. Rick Ebersold, board chairman, said he approves of Kennedy's leadership and indicated they're on the same page.
"I'm holding her accountable by setting clear expectations and communicating regularly," Ebersold said. "This is important because it ensures that we're aligned with the mission of the university and able to make timely, important decisions, to continue moving forward."
The seven-page policy document grants many powers to the university administration but one big impact is a fast-track termination process for tenured faculty. Kennedy reflected on the sacrifices that this brought on, in the hopes of soon being able to close down the institution of retrenchment.
"You know, we cut something like 52 programs, and I'm talking all the way from graduate programs to minors," Kennedy said. "And, 85% of those had 15 or fewer students enrolled, and that's simply not sustainable ... That was difficult. It was painful. And obviously, had the budget been there, had the enrollments been there, we wouldn't have done it. But we are in a position where that's what we had to do, and it gave us an opportunity to focus on what is Missouri Western all about?"
