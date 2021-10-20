National Principals Month has recognized for five years how academic leaders help keep the ship of K-12 education afloat, and the trials of the last two years especially come into focus this October.
"Parents know that we're here for them, that we're trying our best to help," said Allison Kreifels, Mid-Buchanan R-V high school principal. "I think it really helps that we were on site every single day last year. They knew that we wanted to be here with their kids and that we were going to do everything that we possibly could to make sure that happened."
The American Federation of School Administrators organized in 2016 a time to put in focus what the academic upbringing of young children is all about, and honor its best practitioners. One example is Lacey Adams, nominated in 2011 and 2018 for distinguished leadership by the Missouri Association of Elementary School Principals. Among many other achievements, Adams traveled in 2012 to the White House to discuss education policy with the administration of then-President Barack Obama.
The veteran principal of Carden Park Elementary School has established the "GRIT" mission statement. Each letter represents something foundational in the success of young learners, but the significance of "T" may be the most important in the time of COVID-19: "tenacious, unrelenting educators."
"I've been most proud to just, weather the storm," Adams said. "I think being able to return students in person so they can experience some normalcy has been a huge celebration for us."
Kreifels is in her fourth year in her own role as high school leader for Mid-Buchanan but said she believes events beginning in late 2019 turned over everything she thought she knew about education.
Teamwork has been the overriding key to success during the pandemic. In the course of coordinating with parents and counseling staff, a principal may be called to make decisions not everyone will accept about events unique in living memory. The community has made it possible.
"Last year, I felt like a new principal again," Kreifels said. "This year, I feel like a new principal, again. And I think it's been a little frustrating, but it's also kind of liberating, to know that we don't have all the answers. And when you give each other grace and show each other compassion, you're going to get that in turn."
