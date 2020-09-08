Public educators across the state encountered the mother of all financial sinkholes earlier this summer.
In June and July, the St. Joseph School District lost $3.2 million in state funding it counted on for teacher and staff pay, building maintenance, transportation services and many other line items. As the pandemic makes its presence felt on all education campuses across the region, administrators are balanced on a knife's edge. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education routinely analyzes the situation to come in the fourth week of each month; leaders hold their breath waiting for their finance memo.
"And that's why I told the Board of Education, back in June, when they voted on the preliminary budget I told them it was very important that this year it's going to be a working document," said Dr. Gabe Edgar, SJSD assistant superintendent of business and operations. "So we just want to make sure that we're very transparent and that they understand exactly where we're at all times."
Edgar built allowances for such cuts into the Fiscal Year 2021 budget, currently in force through June 30, 2021. The district eyes a total revenue budget of just under $128.5 million, a little more than $47 million of which will come from the state, some 37.1% of the total pie. Cuts to this pie are a direct threat to the money on hand to pay salary and benefits to district staff and faculty, a majority of the district's obligations.
Ultimately, the cuts are about moving honey from one pot to another as COVID-19 put a gaping hole in the state's central cache. While there are some signs that the fiscal picture statewide is on the mend, Gov. Mike Parson will make a decision each month at the same time that positive tests are gradually on the rise at each re-opened public education campus.
Amendments to deal with any new shortfalls will be necessary this fall, in December and, at least once, in the first quarter of 2021. The Board of Education will be voting on quarterly budgets, in a way, as the state revenue picture changes. There are signs of progress. Where Edgar previously feared a significant decrease in enrollment, the situation now appears less problematic, with preliminary figures on par with the fall 2019 headcount of about 10,800 students. Each new student means more state money.
Unless, of course, the state cuts the per-student payout to balance its own books.
"I think, moving forward, that's going to be the biggest hurdle that SJSD is going to have," Edgar said. "I think we're in OK shape in 2021. The hurdle that we're going to have is moving forward."