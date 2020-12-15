Benton High School could be converted into a middle school under a hypothetical plan the St. Joseph School District is putting together to address long-term building maintenance and student capacity problems.
Dr. Doug Van Zyl, superintendent of schools, on Tuesday briefed the SJSD Facilities Planning Committee, which includes Board of Education members, employees and external community members.
No change to the status of Benton is currently slated, and only the full Board of Education would have the power to approve such a move. The board next meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at the Downtown district office.
In his briefing, Van Zyl described it as prudent and necessary to propose such measures.
"This would be the first phase in a plan to move forward," he said. "... We have had a tendency to wait around until something breaks, and then we fix it. Other districts don't do it that way."
If all three high schools remain in current operations and maintenance needs are provided for, particularly installing air conditioning for all indoor spaces, the cost would be at least $20 million, the Facilities Planning Committee heard on Tuesday.
The construction of a new high school would be in the proximity of $90 million. The district could renovate all three high schools for ongoing operations and build a new middle school. The new middle school on its own would cost $30 million to $40 million and construction would require 18 to 24 months to complete.
When the COVID-19 pandemic ends, some students are expected to remain in the all-online St. Joseph Schools Virtual Academy, but most are likely to return to regular schooling. When this happens, student capacity at the middle school level will again be a pressing concern. Conversely, there is too much room at the elementary and high school levels.
"I think the perfect scenario is the (new) middle school gets built, trust somehow comes back to the district and we just make progress from there," board member Rick Gehring said in comments to the committee.