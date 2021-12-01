Hyde Elementary School is the first in St. Joseph to activate the 7% COVID-19 exclusion trigger set up on Monday by the Board of Education, and its students now will be required for a time to wear face coverings.
The district announced on Wednesday that more than 7% of students at Hyde had either tested positive for the virus or have been quarantined due to confirmed close contact with an infected person. Quarantine applies even if a student is not sick when the infected person spends too much time in proximity and neither correct mask-wearing nor vaccination has been registered. It typically lasts eight to 10 days.
The status at Hyde is not representative of any other school, and mask-wearing will last only until a two-week period passes wherein less than 7% of students are infected or quarantined. In the near future, the district will be able to reduce quarantine by testing for COVID-19 at its special clinic, located at Carden Park Elementary School. Per new state regulations, a negative test in that event would forestall quarantine.
