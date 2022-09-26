ATCHISON, Kan. -- A leader of a central European nation paid a visit to a Northeast Kansas college campus Monday to discuss what she sees as the parallel values of faith, family and democracy.
Katalin Novák, the president of Hungary, visited Benedictine College, a Catholic liberal arts school, for a short private tour of the campus and a meeting with students to discuss her journey to office and how important faith, family and freedom are to her. This is the first time in the history of the college that a leader of a nation has visited the campus.
Benedictine College President Stephen Minnis said he was overjoyed by the presence of Novák and what was discussed during her visit.
"It's not often you get the head of a state to talk about faith and family," Minnis said. "This is truly a momentous and historic occasion."
Novák said being able to speak in front of Benedictine students was the best part of her trip to the U.S. this past week, which included her delivering the opening remark at the United Nations General Assembly and visiting the White House and President Joe Biden.
"Honesty, this is a highlight of my visit to the United States," she said. "I thought, let's do something untraditional, and I wanted to meet you (BC students) because you are the future."
Novák took office in March, but before becoming president of Hungary she was a family woman with three children with her husband of 20 years.
"I had the privilege of giving birth three times, which I would never trade for anything, or the chance to be a stay-at-home," Novák said.
Novák touched on the values Hungary has cultivated in recent years.
"I'm a conservative which means I'm for the protection of human life, the support of family and real freedom," Novák said.
She went into detail on what "real freedom" means to her.
"We are a freedom-loving nation, and we speak about it," Novák said. "That means you don't have to go with mainstream and you are free to have a real choice, think freely and speak freely, and you don't have to feel ashamed of your thoughts and feelings. You know your limits, you accept your limits, you respect your limits and you love your limits."
Novák said she hopes she can be an example for anyone unsure about having a family while also trying to have a career.
"I would like to believe my example helps people not give up on having a family and children," Novák said.
Novák made a point to say she and others like her have no ill will toward anyone who isn't a Christian or conservative and the life decisions they make for themselves.
"I won't tell anyone what to do or what to choose," Novák said. "You are free, and you can do what you want, and I will just tell you my personal experience."
The final question from a student in attendance Monday morning pertained to the European Union proposing a suspension of funds to Novák's nation. EU nations have expressed alarm that Victor Orbán, the prime minister of Hungary, has instituted policies that amount to a slide from democracy to authoritarianism.
Under Hungary's parliamentary system, the prime minister is the head of government and the president's position is largely ceremonial.
She responded to the issue in question but also touched on the recent tension between the EU and an election result in Italy.
"We should set democracy to be the standard, and we have to respect the decision of the people," Novák said. "I think democracy right now is in danger, and we have to preserve democracy not only in Europe but in the United States as well."
Novák was presented with the St. John Paul II distinguished Speaker Award from Minnis to close out her visit to Atchison.
