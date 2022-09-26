ATCHISON, Kan. -- A leader of a central European nation paid a visit to a Northeast Kansas college campus Monday to discuss what she sees as the parallel values of faith, family and democracy.

Katalin Novák, the president of Hungary, visited Benedictine College, a Catholic liberal arts school, for a short private tour of the campus and a meeting with students to discuss her journey to office and how important faith, family and freedom are to her. This is the first time in the history of the college that a leader of a nation has visited the campus.

