St. Joseph residents lined up out the door of the Salvation Army Community Center on Thursday to receive free school supplies.
More than 17,000 supplies were donated through the “Stuff the Bus” program hosted by the United Way on Aug. 5 and 6.
“This came from the past weekend with our back to school, 'Stuff the Bus' program,” Major Ronald Key with the Salvation Army said. “For the last few days, we've been sorting things and putting them in bags. Today, people just come in and get a bag and all their children get to go home with all the school stuff they need for the year.”
Key said this has been the biggest year for the “Stuff the Bus” program since 2019.
“We did it (the program) last year, but we didn't have this many people; they were just trickling in,” Key said. “In 2019, they were lined up down the sidewalk, which they are today.”
Thanks to the community's donations, students in need received a backpack full of different supplies for the school year.
“Almost over 500 bags will be given out today,” Key said. “Just about every backpack we have right now is full of everything they need for school.”
In order to obtain school supplies, the Salvation Army requests proof of residency, any documents that verify a child’s date of birth, children’s social security numbers and/or proof of food stamps.
The program has school supplies available for kindergarten through high school students.
“Pens, paper, notebooks, sanitizer, just about anything you think they need for school they have that,” Key said. "Some of the high schoolers get stuff that kindergarteners don't get or vice versa. Just about anything they need that's on that school list we will have.”
Key said these programs try to make it easier for families who may be struggling right now.
“When we have this many people, there is a need,” Key said. “I think it helps them, especially at this time when you're sometimes having to decide where to buy school supplies or food or clothing. We can save you $100 or more on school supplies so you are able to feed your family, pay a utility bill or whatever that looks like."
Laura Brewer, a volunteer at the distribution event, said the children have made an impact on her.
“I think it's the kids, just seeing the excitement on their faces and the smiles,” Brewer said. “They light up the room and they're pretty excited about getting their backpacks. We are blessed to be able to give back to the community this way.”
Key said he appreciates the community for the success of the program this year.
“I thank the community for their participation and help this year because without them, we couldn’t do this,” Key said.
