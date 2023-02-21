Lance Abplanalp, right, of Northwest Technical School in Maryville, receives a medal for placing first in the Automotive Service Technology category of Tuesday's SkillsUSA Northwest District Leadership and Skills Conference. Abplanalp and other event winners next move on to the state level at Jefferson City.
Area technical school students took the opportunity to flex their competitive muscles Tuesday at Missouri Western State University.
Hundreds of students from seven Northwest Missouri technical schools competed in this year’s Northwest District Leadership and Skills Conference.
The day's events ranged from public speaking and mock interviews to job skill demonstrations and quiz competitions.
It was surprising how friendly and welcoming other competitors were, Hillyard Technical Center student Cody Anderson said.
“A lot of the other trade schools that came here today, they were really nice people. Just talking to them and getting a chance to see their point of views, and how they think, and kind of, how they did or what they did is a great opportunity.”
Bridgette Eller of Grand River Technical School in Chillicothe said her success came down to preparation.
“Every day during advisory in my class, my teacher would give me a prompt and I'd have five minutes to write a note card, kind of write what I was going to talk about, and then talk to her for 35 minutes,” she said.
Eller placed third in extemporaneous speaking, and Anderson was second in customer service instruction.
People shouldn’t be afraid to take a chance on themselves, Anderson said.
“I know that's kind of generic and cliché, but if you need to, just take a breath and, kind of, realize that you don't always know what you're walking into," he said. "But if you can, if you can, be as confident, you can and handle it.”
Now that he has a taste for it, Anderson is excited to try other events next year, he said.
Suzanne Kissock, MWSU's interim dean for the College of Business and Professional Studies, helped host the conference and was featured as a judge for multiple events.
The school is wasting no time preparing for the future and is already having discussions for next year, she said.
"It is our hope and our goal that they will return year after year, so that we can really celebrate what young people are doing in our community and Northwest Missouri," she said. "And encourage them to develop those skills that we need for the workforce of the future."
Students who won their categories have the chance to move on and compete at the state level in Jefferson City.
