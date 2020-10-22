Many of the more than 400 full-time employees at Missouri Western State University will have to start paying in part for their health insurance.
The university, if one allows for the students who perform various jobs, is within the Top 10 in a measure of largest workforces for the St. Joseph area. Almost all private- and public-sector area employers require staff to partly cover the cost of their insurance plans.
Dr. Greg Lindsteadt, professor of criminal justice and president of the Missouri Western Faculty Senate — which represents the workplace interests of 1/3 of all university employees — said he and his peers have worked closely with Darrell Morrison, vice president of finance and administration, to shape the new program.
The health benefit reform, along with a series of other changes, was approved on Thursday by the Board of Governors, the members of which are appointed by the Office of the Governor of Missouri to regulate the university.
"If it's something that impacts faculty, if it's something that impacts staff, we're in their offices," Lindsteadt said of the administration. "They call us over and our input is heard. That is a change, let's say."
Lindsteadt praised Morrison and Interim President Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy for their cooperative efforts in reducing the harm as much as possible, as Lindsteadt described it. Though the spring financial crisis is largely over with, the university is continuing to operate on a budget deficit of nearly $4 million, out of a total budget exceeding $80 million. Dozens of jobs have been cut or will be phased out over time as the university searches for fiscal balance; such arrangements were completed over the spring and early summer.
On top of this, Morrison said, COVID-19 has expanded costs dramatically across the board, especially on health matters. The university has and will continue to use Blue Cross-Blue Shield Kansas City as its health carrier.
"Simply because our (health insurance) utilization rate was up over 22%, our bid came in as an almost $800,000 increase in our medical plans, and given the financial situation in the university, it's just not something that we could do," Morrison said, on the fate of the complementary health benefit.
Various other changes have been made, such as a reduction in the number of insurance coverage plans available through the university to two. Eligible employees will continue to enjoy dental, vision and life insurance coverage free of upfront costs. Morrison said that at the end of the day, the university has absorbed the lion's share of cost increases, which Lindsteadt recognizes.
"We've lost faculty, we've lost staff," Lindsteadt said, referencing the spring changes. "We want to keep the ones we have as well as possible."