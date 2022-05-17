After an increase in homeschooling over the past few years due to COVID-19, members of the local homeschool community are working to promote resources to those interested in the learning style.
The second annual Homeschool Resource Fair took place on Tuesday afternoon at Missouri Western State University and allowed community members to stop by and get more information about homeschooling opportunities in St. Joseph.
The organizer of the fair, Sara Kraft, has been homeschooling her kids for about four years and has seen a major increase of people reaching out and asking about what the lifestyle is like.
“I’ve had a number of people ask, ‘Hey I know you homeschool, what can you tell me about your experience?’ So even if they aren’t homeschooling, there’s definitely been a number of people thinking about it as well,” Kraft said.
Rawne Pierce, a homeschool teacher, said homeschooling gives parents the chance to ensure their child gets the education they think is best for them.
“I think a lot of people think that if you homeschool, it’s mom and student at home or maybe at a desk that looks like a classroom, and the truth is that home education is more like having an entrepreneurial education, and so you get to set the parameters of what that is,” Pierce said.
Isabella Plum, a student who is homeschooled, said that the growing community presents new opportunities and perspectives.
“I really like how there’s so many different types of people in the community," Plum said. "We always try to help the students with fulfilling their interests, whether it be sports, arts, sciences.”
The number one thing that sticks out to many of these families is the fact that they can be anywhere in the world and not have to worry about their children falling behind.
“We’re able to pack everybody up, go 12 hours away and just school on our own schedule," Kraft said. "We're just able to do what (is) needed to be done for our family life.”
For those who are interested in learning more about the homeschooling community in St. Joseph, visit homeschoolstjoe.com, a website with resources and information.
