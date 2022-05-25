Ana Luiza, 17, has made the most of her exchange program over the last several months and has done her best to get involved with the culture in the United States. She and her host family visited the Parade of Hearts in Kansas City recently. Luiza returns to her home country next week.
After COVID-19 took over the world for the last two years, St. Joseph is finally seeing an increase in exchange students again. For families interested in hosting a student, it’s not too late to make it happen.
Area Representative Tabitha Burge said the process to apply can all be done online.
“There's the website you go to, which would be iwanttohost.org, and then there's a link on there where you can sign up to do your application," Burge said. "It's a pretty long application, but it's the application that gets sent to the students so they know exactly who their host family is and where they're going to be living.”
Ana Luiza is a 17-year-old from Brazil who was placed in the region several months ago. She said being in the U.S. has changed her perspective on life in several ways.
“It's also a really great opportunity for you to become more independent, and you grow a lot during this time in here because it's like, you're living by yourself with the host family," Luiza said. "Your parents are not here to help you go through stuff. So it was really important for me to become more independent. And I learned a lot in here."
Burge said meeting and hosting exchange students can change your life.
“Hosting is a great experience for not only the community and the school, and families ... it makes life-lasting memories and bonds,” Burge said.
Luiza said she wouldn’t change the experience and wishes everyone could have an opportunity like this.
“I love being here. So if you have the opportunity, don't miss it and just get in a plane and come to the U.S.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.