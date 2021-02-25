C. Phillip Hoffman, of Trenton, Missouri, has been appointed to the Coordinating Board for Higher Education by Gov. Mike Parson.
Hoffman has worked for his family’s agriculture input supply business since 1976. In 2014, the family business was acquired by GFG Agriservices, LLC. Hoffman and his brother were retained to manage the business until his retirement in 2017. He is a partner in his family’s cow-calf operation in Trenton.
Hoffman is active within his community as a member of the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce, Trenton Downtown Improvement Association, North Central Missouri Fair Board and the University of Missouri Thompson Farm Advisory Board. He has also been a member of the University of Missouri Agriculture Leaders of Tomorrow and served on the Missouri Agribusiness Association board. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in agronomy from the University of Missouri-Columbia.