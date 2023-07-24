Hiring push goes on as first day of school nears

With less than a month to go before classes resume for the 2023-2024 academic year, the St. Joseph School District is still seeking new employees.
The Board of Education normally does not confer in the month of July, but a special session on Monday proved to be necessary. The main reason is, for each employment contract Assistant Superintendent Brian Kraus extends to a new hire, the board must sign off before that person can be fully integrated into the workforce. It typically does this in collective actions, rather than vote on each individual, relying on Kraus’ recommendation as head of human resources.
“I wanted to thank you guys for having this meeting in the first place,” Kraus told the board. “Because, I know the primary reason was to get the personnel items done, and as you can see, there was a lot of personnel activity in late June and early July.”
Kraus, in office since 2016, is the longest-tenured administrator currently working in the district. During that time, he has seen the availability of staff go up and down. The board voted 7-0 to approve the addition of six teachers and 20 support personnel at the Monday meeting. Nearly all are expected to start on Aug. 15, ahead of the first day of school, which is Aug. 21. In an interview afterward, Kraus said that special efforts to staff up during the summer are not unusual.
“With as late as the August board meeting falls, I believe it’s Aug. 28, anybody if they hadn’t been approved tonight, would’ve started work technically before they are approved by the board,” Kraus said. “That isn’t a good position to be in. This just gives us an opportunity to get a contract to them, get it signed, get it back, and then everything’s on board when we start the school year.”
The district’s employment openings, viewable via sjsd.info/jobs, still have plenty of opportunities for people to go to work in local schools. More than 120 positions were open as of Monday evening, although a handful are listed as extra duty roles, such as basketball coaching, which are meant for current staffers who already do something else. In any given year, the district employs more than 1,500 people.
