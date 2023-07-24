Hiring push goes on as first day of school nears
Video play button

With less than a month to go before classes resume for the 2023-2024 academic year, the St. Joseph School District is still seeking new employees.

The Board of Education normally does not confer in the month of July, but a special session on Monday proved to be necessary. The main reason is, for each employment contract Assistant Superintendent Brian Kraus extends to a new hire, the board must sign off before that person can be fully integrated into the workforce. It typically does this in collective actions, rather than vote on each individual, relying on Kraus’ recommendation as head of human resources.

