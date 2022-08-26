An event to highlight Hillyard Technical Center course offerings in the skilled trades is scheduled for next week. 

The Program and Industry Partner Showcase will feature various services available to about 450 students from 20 different education agencies, including the St. Joseph School District. Students who meet academic and disciplinary qualifications compete for a slot, with opportunities at local businesses often available after graduation.

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

