As baby boomers approach retirement age, local schools and the Chamber of Commerce are working to nurture and retain young talent in St. Joseph.
Nursing, education and manufacturing are among the industries that are most impacted by worker shortages, with manufacturing being significant as St. Joseph is the third largest exporter in the state of Missouri.
Kristie Arthur, director of workforce development at the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, said the Chamber has spent several years working with the St. Joseph School District and Missouri Western State University to create pipelines to local employers.
“We are heavy manufacturing, and we do have, obviously, the baby boomers aging out of all industries,” Arthur said. “And so, we try and build awareness through different events, working hand in hand with the school district and Missouri Western to make sure that we’re creating job opportunities and letting students know what is really available.”
Agribusiness and the food industry are also important to the city of St. Joseph. Arthur said students have more opportunities than they recognize because there is more to a business than what you see when you walk through their door.
“We also take teachers, and counselors, and principals into the companies so they can see that there is a variety of opportunities,” she said. “So it may be a manufacturing facility, but they also have accounting and human resources and maybe design for social media, marketing and executive positions.”
Arthur said she believes students today are very interested in job opportunities, and it is why the Chamber of Commerce works to build awareness of them.
Madilyn Evans is a junior at Lafayette High School, and she is in the carpentry program at Hillyard Technical Center. Though the program is new to her, she has enjoyed it so far, and the job prospects are likely to keep her in St. Joseph.
“It really mixes quite a few of my interests and things that I find intriguing,” she said. “There are a lot of job opportunities, even while we’re still in the program before graduation, so I think it’d be a good start to stay in town, do some work.”
Hillyard also helps students gain experience in their field while they are out of school.
“The counselors can help set us up with like summer jobs through our junior year of summer so we can still be in school but include some onsite work,” Evans said.
Benjamin Elliott is a senior in the welding program, and in the future, he would like to open a fabrication shop wherever he can find a good building.
“But St. Joe has wonderful opportunities with Altec (Industries) and Gray (Manufacturing). They have a lot of industrial places like that here in St. Joe,” he said. “I used to work at a fabrication shop for two years before here, and I’ve just always enjoyed it.”
Last year, Elliott was among other students from Hillyard who went in groups to tour businesses related to the program they were in.
“I chose Gray’s, and they talked about how they made their lifts and whatnot, stuff like that, some really high hydraulic tools, some high-quality stuff,” he said.
Hillyard has over 200 business contacts that can reach out to the school if they have needs in their industry.
“I believe the company list is somewhere in the vicinity of about 70 to 75 companies, businesses from very, very small shops to very large corporations,” Hillyard Career Services Coordinator Rick Weiser said. “And that’s good for our students because some of them want to work in a smaller, more mom-and-pop kind of situation, and some want to grow with a big thriving company.”
Weiser said they are intentional about which company they match students with to make sure it benefits everyone.
“We need to make sure that the student and the industry partner fit, but it also needs to fit not only for them but also for the ongoing trust that our industry partners have in Hillyard Technical Center,” he said.
The Chamber will exhibit potential employment opportunities through the annual MySuccess event on Oct. 17 and 18. Over 2,000 students from 40 schools across Northwest Missouri will visit local companies.
“And we do have a variety of opportunities for them to meet employers and have experiential learning experiences in arts and communication, business management and technology, engineering and manufacturing, health sciences, human services, natural resources and agriscience,” Arthur said.
