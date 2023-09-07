Carpentry Student

As baby boomers approach retirement age, local schools and the Chamber of Commerce are working to nurture and retain young talent in St. Joseph.

Nursing, education and manufacturing are among the industries that are most impacted by worker shortages, with manufacturing being significant as St. Joseph is the third largest exporter in the state of Missouri.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.