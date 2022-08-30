Hillyard Technical Center hosted a Program and Industry Partner Showcase on Tuesday to highlight different career paths and professional opportunities for St. Joseph students.
The event took place from 5 to 7 p.m. and gave young people in the area the opportunity to get information on apprenticeships with local businesses.
There were over 20 tables set up that gave out recruiting information with opportunities in different job areas including science, math, teaching, electronics and welding.
Some of the businesses that were on display included Community Action Partnership, ICM Bio Fuels, I&M Machine & Fabrication and Challenge Manufacturing.
Many of the corporate recruiters for these businesses agree apprenticeship opportunities translate well when going into the workforce.
Leilani Dill, corporate recruiter for Hillyard Inc., said that although there are fewer people going into trades, many of the opportunities translate into different jobs.
“Bringing in high school freshman and sophomore students and opening their mind up to what potential is out there and how the programs here at Hilliard can translate to other jobs in the workforce is a really great opportunity,” Dill said.
Jacquelyn Warner, corporate recruiter for Summit Truck Bodies, said that Summit works closely with the technical center in the apprenticeship program.
“What that does is gets their students in the door to work with on the job training, and it gets them prepared for their career once they leave here,” Warner said. “It gives them exposure to our company. So we have students that we can reach out to once they graduate and get them involved for a full-time employment.”
Christian Howell, safety and human resources director for RS Electric, said that it is important for high school students to get a sense of what the job market looks like.
“This event is really important because it refocuses a lot of kids who are interested in working in the trades,” Howell said. “It refocuses them and it introduces them to prospective employers. It puts the high school students together so that they can see what the job opportunities are like and what their future is going to look like.”
