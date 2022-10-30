Workers who can service semi-trailer trucks are well paid, and the kind of experience needed to teach raises the bar for compensation.
This is the challenge the St. Joseph School District faces as it prepares to bid out and break ground on a 22,000-square-foot expansion of the Hillyard Tech Center. An instructor must be hired who might end up making less money in base salary than in the private industry. That’s because the district must follow its faculty salary table in making a hire. People normally are given a contractual offer based on what kind of degree they have and how many years they’ve taught.
“We want to incentivize it so that not only do we get the best but we also get people that have the ability to teach students, which is a special skill set,” said Kenneth Reeder, a member of the St. Joseph School District Board of Education.
Among the 17 programs that will be offered at Hillyard is the new diesel technology laboratory, allowing students to potentially graduate from one of the 21 sending institutions — mostly high schools like Central, Benton, Lafayette, Bishop LeBlond and others from around the region — and go right to work in a business like Dave’s Diesel Service. Jim Gach, the operating manager, offered his insight on the instructor challenge based on having employed technicians who previously worked in an education setting, such as at Highland Community College.
“It’s nice to have that person that walks in and you go, ‘Hey, I need you to do this thing,’ and they can just do it without on-the-job training because they’ve already had that hands-on experience at school,” Gach said. “That’s the ideal.”
In the past, Hillyard instructors have been given credit for “years in the classroom” based on how long they’ve been doing their job. Assistant Superintendent Brian Kraus, who leads the district’s human resources department, told the Board of Education on Monday that a qualified diesel technician willing to teach might, based on how the schedule breaks down, earn $75,000 in base salary.
Member firms like Altec Industries, Inc. have made arrangements to pay $250,000 toward the cost of the diesel tech laboratory, which the state government is matching with a grant, for a total of $500,000. The instructor’s salary and any other payment arrangements will be borne by the school district, with the total amount based on a vote of the school board.
“You know, ‘stipend,’ has sometimes been a dirty word in the past, educators don’t want the district to pay outside of the salary schedule because it might suggest some teachers are more valuable than others for reasons other than experience,” Reeder said. “It should be referred to as ‘extra duty pay.’ Because these (Hillyard) instructors are doing more than teach. They’re leading these hands-on exercises.”
Gach agreed that it may be difficult to recruit an instructor for a base salary of about $75,000. A technician near retirement who wishes to perform a public service may be willing to work for that kind of money. And yet, the new program also will need a commitment of time to truly succeed.
“You really want an instructor that’s going to be there for perhaps 10 years,” Gach said. “You want a program that’s established and attracts people, produces people who are qualified to do that work, not just people who get a job after they’re done. To build that, I think you’d want someone who can be there for more than just a couple of years.”
