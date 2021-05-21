The Kansas City-based junior college that leads adult career education at the Hillyard Technical Center is expected to step aside for North Central Missouri College to take over those courses.
At a meeting late Thursday in Kansas City, the Metropolitan Community College Board of Trustees voted to approve a memorandum of understanding with North Central, which is based in Grundy County. North Central is to assume the service area including Buchanan County, the St. Joseph School District and the Hillyard Center.
On Friday, Dr. Lenny Klaver, North Central president, said his college will be making no statement about the new agreement with MCC, as the North Central Board of Trustees will next meet on Tuesday, May 25, to review its terms for possible approval. Until that time, the memo is not operative.
Pending final approval, MCC, which until now has been actively promoting enrollment in its Hillyard classes, would "teach-out" those students over the course of the 2021-2022 academic year. Classes are scheduled to begin in mid-August. The "teach-out" involves faster completion of degree and certificate programs.
"I want to acknowledge the hard work many have undertaken to start and teach MCC classes in St. Joseph," said Dr. Kimberly Beatty, Metropolitan's chancellor, in a news release. "The programs MCC brought to St. Joseph were in response to calls for a need for additional skills training from the St. Joseph business community ... I’m very proud of the work the MCC team put into impacting the lives of students in St. Joseph."
The "calls for additional skills training" were represented by Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville. In recent months, Luetkemeyer advanced legislation to compel this change, but it comes now at the initiation of MCC, before his bill could become law. Luetkemeyer said he intends to speak on the matter later on Friday, pending pressing legislative business.
