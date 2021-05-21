The Kansas City-based junior college that leads adult career education at the Hillyard Technical Center is expected to step aside for North Central Missouri College to take over those courses.
At a meeting late Thursday in Kansas City, the Metropolitan Community College Board of Trustees voted to approve a memorandum of understanding with North Central, which is based in Grundy County. North Central is to assume the service area including Buchanan County, the St. Joseph School District and the Hillyard Center.
Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, who has sought to promote a local role for North Central via the Missouri Legislature, said the new agreement meets this objective.
"I think, clearly, my legislation prompted conversations between NCMC and MCC and there was a realization that NCMC was a better strategic fit for Buchanan County," he said. "I think NCMC will be a great partner for St. Joseph. I've had conversations with several of the top employers in our area and they're very excited about this new partnership."
On Friday, Dr. Lenny Klaver, North Central president, said his college will be making no statement about the new agreement with Metropolitan, as the North Central Board of Trustees will next meet on Tuesday, May 25, to review its terms for possible approval. Until that time, the memorandum is not operative.
Metropolitan began offering adult education courses at Hillyard in the fall of 2019. Dr. Larry Rideaux Jr., president of the MCC-Maple Woods campus in the Kansas City Northland, said Friday that a number of decisions are yet to be made on the transition to North Central, in light of how that college still has to formally sign off.
It is not clear how North Central will divide academics between Hillyard in St. Joseph and the large investment it is making at an expansion campus in Andrew County in partnership with the Savannah R-III School District. North Central has previously stated it will eventually move the classes held at its small satellite campus at 6503 N. Belt Highway to Savannah, but that was before anyone knew all of Buchanan County would end up in its service area.
One thing is clear: Metropolitan will continue to offer classes at Hillyard through the end of the 2021-2022 academic year. Rideaux said he can't speak for North Central, but said he assumes Klaver's administration has kept its Board of Trustees informed and that, at least de facto, the pact is a "done deal."
"Some of the programs are in the process of being transitioned, but we also have programs that will remain there ... for another year," Rideaux said, citing radiologic technology coursework as an example. Asked to specify if this meant someone can enroll for the first time this fall and then transfer elsewhere, Rideaux said, "There you go. You're right on point."
For its part, according to spokesman Kent Heier, Missouri Western State University has "... enjoyed a strong partnership with NCMC in the past, and looks forward to continuing that partnership as the transition moves forward."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.