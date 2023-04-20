Jett Winn Hillyard

Jett Winn of Lafayette High School poses for a picture with family at the Hillyard Apprenticeship Signing Ceremony.

 Harry Loomis | News-Press NOW

The question "What do you want to be when you grow up?" can be hard for students to figure out, but 32 local high schoolers took a major step toward finding their answer on Thursday. 

Hillyard Technical Center hosted the signing ceremony for students in its annual apprenticeship program, which sets high school juniors up with technical skills such as collision repair, welding, carpentry and many others.

