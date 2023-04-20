The question "What do you want to be when you grow up?" can be hard for students to figure out, but 32 local high schoolers took a major step toward finding their answer on Thursday.
Hillyard Technical Center hosted the signing ceremony for students in its annual apprenticeship program, which sets high school juniors up with technical skills such as collision repair, welding, carpentry and many others.
Students signed Thursday to start working their senior year at local companies, including Altec, Herzog, VanAm Tool & Engineering and others.
Chris Gagnon, assistant director at Hillyard Technical Center, said while many kids know what field they want to get into, they might not know what company to work for.
"When they apply here, they are in a given program," Gagnon said. "We recruit for the apprenticeship program from those programs. That's pretty much how they decide where they're at."
For some students, this program helps them continue a family tradition of working technical jobs. Zackery Pribble is a junior at Lafayette and chose precision machine technology in large part because his grandfather was a machinist.
Pribble signed to work at VanAm Tool & Engineering.
"It kind of gave me an (introduction) to what it would be like," Pribble said. "But really just seeing the classrooms and the tours and hearing everything they make just really interested me."
Gagnon said Hillyard works to prepare students for their future careers in various ways.
"We do a pretty good job here of training them in both the employability skills they're going to need to be successful and the technical skills," Gagnon said. "Really what the apprenticeship program does is getting them a foot in the door. We've partnered with some of the biggest and best companies in St. Joseph and these kids are on-site working as employees of those companies."
In total, the 32 students signed to 20 different companies and eight different positions. For some, they see themselves working at one spot for a long time.
"I just figured I would give it a shot," Pribble said. "I fully plan on having this career for the rest of my life."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.