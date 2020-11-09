Highland Community College officials announced the Highland, Kansas, campus is transitioning to remote learning until Nov. 11 due to the rising COVID-19 cases in Doniphan County.
According to school officials, HCC has seen an increase in numbers being tested and will re-evaluate the situation as test results are received. The cafeteria and campus offices will remain open. At this time, classes are to resume face-to-face on Thursday, Nov. 12.
Stacy Simmer, director of marketing with HCC, said the transition to remote is not due to increased positive cases at this time.
"We are going remote due to the increased number of testing, not positive tests," she said. "We are awaiting the results from the testing. Right now, it’s been outside contact and gatherings, not contact on the campus, that has led to these tests."
Simmer said the college updates its Facebook page periodically to reflect the number of cases on campus.
"We will continue to monitor testing and the reporting of positive cases in Doniphan County and our regional locations," according to a statement on the school Facebook page.
As of Friday's report on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment's COVID-19 site, Doniphan County reported 245 positive cases.
Go to www.highlandcc.edu/pages/covid-19 for information on the college's COVID-19 protocol.