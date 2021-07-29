Thus far, no local colleges are trying to compel students to get a COVID-19 vaccine, as methods differ on how much and by what means to boost immunity.
Northwest Missouri State University, set to be honored in November with the rural campus Excellence and Innovation Award for pandemic response by the American Association of State Colleges and Universities, is suitably innovating. Its program will grant a $5,000 scholarship to one vaccinated student, a $2,500 grant to four such students and various prizes divided among 72 others.
The combined value of all prizes to be offered by the university is $20,000. Northwest charges a base tuition level of $299 per-credit-hour, a figure that does not account for fees, room, board or books. The first day of class in Maryville is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 18.
Chris Dawe, Northwest assistant vice president, said financial incentives make sense. They are, ultimately, backed by tuition- and tax-payers. That’s a good investment, he said, because each U.S.-approved vaccine is safe and effective at preventing acute coronavirus disease. Vaccinated people still can carry the virus that causes COVID-19; hospitalizations are rare, as are deaths among that group.
“I think there’s a lot of misinformation out there,” said Dawe, who oversees campus health and well-being. “We’re filtering through that misinformation and trying to give good information to help our students and everyone in our community understand just how effective and safe they are. And, you know, the incentives are going to help us out, help an entire community have better results.”
Students are to send evidence to health@nwmissouri.edu on how they have completed a World Health Organization vaccine series. Scholarship winners will be randomly selected from qualified filings on Aug. 1, Aug. 18 and Sept. 13.
Missouri Western State University intends to adopt a program like this, but no details have been finalized, according to Chairman Rick Ebersold. The exact value of any student financial awards will likely be presented to his Board of Governors on Thursday, Aug. 19. That gives plenty of lead time before the first Western classes scheduled for Monday, Aug. 30.
"They're, of course, kind of wanting to have the ducks in a line before they announce it," the Board of Governors leader said. "Those are the details we're trying to work out, and there are a lot of options."
In a recent interview, Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy explained her overall incentive philosophy.
“I think it’s part of the reality, even talking about potential incentives could give us pushback,” the university president said. “But I think part of it is weighing what the public good is and keeping our students or employees safe. I mean, ultimately, that’s what it has to be about.”
