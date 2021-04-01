Within each second-floor bathroom of the Webster Learning Center are two high-tech devices, apparently smoke alarms, only they do quite a lot more.
The American Digital Security 'HALO' Smart Sensor has been deployed over the last academic year at Webster, and Principal Jon Salanky considers it a success. There is no evidence that students are continuing to use contraband substances in the test bathrooms, be they cigarettes, e-cigs or cannabis products. HALO can detect any number of chemicals and isolate them to tell administrators what is being used and in what location. In addition to an audible alarm, digital alerts are sent to the school office, or other locations as needed.
"It is rather futuristic," Salanky said. "I mean ... I always joke about things, it's like we're living in a sci-fi world. This just gives us another layer to help keep our students safe, and help keep them protected as well."
For these reasons, the Board of Education voted 7-0 on Monday to install HALO throughout the three high schools, at a cost of a little more than $204,000 for 10 years of coverage. It is unfortunate, Dr. Robert Sigrist told board members, the system can't be put in every middle school right now as well: The district is keenly aware that kids are becoming addicted early in life to nicotine via electronic devices. As it is, HALO is considered a silver bullet against contraband within protected school bathrooms, locker rooms and other secluded areas.
"We went around all the buildings with the administrators," Sigrist said. "Any areas (in which) they have potential issues."
Although vaping and other contraband use is the primary target, and the system's other functions require further testing, the possibilities are quite expansive. If properly programmed, each HALO sensor and vector can listen for voice commands. A student experiencing a medical emergency, or who is being attacked by bullies, can say, "HALO, help," and staff will know there is a problem in the room.
"I like all of the things it will do," said Larry Koch, board member, at Monday's meeting. "If it were doing only vaping (detection), I'm not sure I could support it for this amount of money. But it's good."
More advanced purposes are possible. HALO might be installed in a laboratory classroom, and thereby detect any spills/what chemicals are involved for the information of first responders. HALO can analyze smoke and determine the nature of a fire, not just its location. It can detect a high amount of mold spores in the air, which Rick Gilmore, another board member, observed would've been good to have inside Central High School last year. Seven-figure repair costs eventually had to be undertaken to fix that problem, though much of it was covered by insurance.
Salanky said he has been mindful of proper use of HALO, and has not treated alerts as standalone proof. A student often has been prompted to confess to vaping in the bathroom, or staff have had to find a device on their person before punishment is undertaken. Per district policy, a first-time vaping violation can result in a warning or in-school suspension. Subsequent problems can be addressed by progressive periods of out-of-school suspension or referral to the Downtown administration.
"It's really case by case," Salanky said.
