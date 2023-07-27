When voters rejected a plan to reduce the number of St. Joseph high schools in the spring of 2021, officials re-committed to the Central, Benton and Lafayette campuses — but perhaps, not forevermore.
At a meeting this week, the Board of Education directed district staff to prepare a plan for facilities that aims to put a stop to the years and years of spinning our wheels, as Superintendent Gabe Edgar puts it. The call for a plan focuses on lower-grade-level buildings first; it also asks the administration to give the board a long-term vision, a choice between two or three high schools.
The call for a plan passed 6-1, with board vice president Kenneth Reeder voting no. Board member Whitney Lanning proposed the vote for, she said, the sake of transparency. Folks deserve to know what’s happening as far in advance as possible, she said. Though he opposed the end result, Reeder said, that’s a noble goal.
“We always get to what seems to be the finish line, and nothing is ever decided,” he said. “We just keep kicking the can. The primary difference this time is, it’s our staff, it’s our administrators, it’s the people that are in the business making the decisions on boundaries, school closures and things like that. In the past, it’s been outside sources ... trying to control our board room instead of their own. Our school district, our board are doing just fine.”
However, Reeder said, he believes that by even mentioning the possibility of changing high school numbers now, the district risks provoking a community backlash that will disrupt overdue reforms. Whether or not administrators believe that new buildings are needed, Reeder said, he was elected on a three-high-school mandate, and he will oppose any plan, should it deviate from keeping Central, Benton and Lafayette each indefinitely open.
Board president LaTonya Williams, who voted in favor of the call for a plan with five others, said if the board ends up aiming for two high schools, it could be many years before that comes into being. Like Reeder, Williams was elected to the board at the same time voters rejected Proposition CARE, the last serious effort St. Joseph school leaders made to change up the high schools.
“This vote keeps everything open and honest, transparent, everyone will be able to look at the plan and be able to be part of the plan and process, as well,” she said.
Williams’ main focus is on grades 6, 7 and 8. The basic problem is there is not enough space at the middle school level. Thus, the closure of a middle school may sound like a counter-intuitive concept. Even so, if the district can move all sixth graders to the elementary school level, it will actually be able to operate only three middle schools, down from four: Spring Garden, Robidoux, and Truman schools. Board members continue to eye Bode Middle School as the most likely candidate for closure, based on its age.
The district would emerge with four phases of education, covering pre-kindergarten classes at early learning centers, K-6 at elementary campuses, grades 7 and 8 at the middle school level, and then grades 9-12 at Central, Benton and Lafayette.
As it is, what’s going on today is a burning fire that must be put out, Williams said. Costs are too high, students don’t know where they’ll end up and the progression from one building to the next is a disorganized mess.
“In all honesty, like, as much as it pains me to admit it, (Reeder) is actually right,” she said. “It’s not the time to be talking about high schools. It’s the time to be talking about the fire, and the fire is at middle schools right now. And you go in order of importance and priorities. High schools are not the priority of our district. It starts with middle schools and then everything else will flow from that when we get it done.”
In the long run, Edgar said, he hopes to build two entirely new high schools, with the community’s support. The board will steer the policy direction that is chosen, but he said he believes on a personal level that St. Joseph has too many high schools. For him, future enrollment trends and the needs of students all point in that direction. The district has previously discussed how a future in which fewer than 10,000 kids are enrolled is likely.
“I believe that we are a two-high school town,” he said. “And I say that because of the sheer numbers. I mean, that’s what drives it. Now, do I think that we’re a two-high school town where we renovate this, and close that and do all that stuff? I really don’t. What St. Joseph needs is, we need to be able to build two new high schools down the road. But there is going to have to be some community commitment to that.”
