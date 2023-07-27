Kenneth Reeder

When voters rejected a plan to reduce the number of St. Joseph high schools in the spring of 2021, officials re-committed to the Central, Benton and Lafayette campuses — but perhaps, not forevermore.

At a meeting this week, the Board of Education directed district staff to prepare a plan for facilities that aims to put a stop to the years and years of spinning our wheels, as Superintendent Gabe Edgar puts it. The call for a plan focuses on lower-grade-level buildings first; it also asks the administration to give the board a long-term vision, a choice between two or three high schools.

