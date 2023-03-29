Candidates

The three high schools conundrum can be expected to cause a stir in St. Joseph education politics, and it was just so at a Wednesday candidate forum. 

Brian Shewell, Whitney Lanning, Jennifer Kerns, Brad Huett, Rick Gehring, Don Crabtree, Amanda Cook and Harold "Bud" Barr attended the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce Public Affairs Coffee held at the Stoney Creek Hotel. In a race that once had 11 people registered, these eight are actively campaigning for the two open seats on the St. Joseph School District Board of Education. Jonathon Bell also is on the April 4 ballot but has been deployed with the U.S. Army Reserve. 

