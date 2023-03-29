From left, candidates Harold 'Bud' Barr, Amanda Cook, Don Crabtree, Rick Gehring, Brad Huett, Jennifer Kerns, Whitney Lanning and Brian Shewell take questions from Barry Birr of KFEQ 680 AM, center, at Wednesday's forum.
From left, candidates Harold 'Bud' Barr, Amanda Cook, Don Crabtree, Rick Gehring, Brad Huett, Jennifer Kerns, Whitney Lanning and Brian Shewell take questions from Barry Birr of KFEQ 680 AM, center, at Wednesday's forum.
Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
From left, candidates Harold 'Bud' Barr, Amanda Cook, Don Crabtree, Rick Gehring, Brad Huett, Jennifer Kerns, Whitney Lanning and Brian Shewell take questions from Barry Birr of KFEQ 680 AM, center, at Wednesday's forum.
Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
Erik McGuire, an undecided voter, participates in a Wednesday interview at the Stoney Creek Hotel after the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce Public Affairs Coffee.
The three high schools conundrum can be expected to cause a stir in St. Joseph education politics, and it was just so at a Wednesday candidate forum.
Brian Shewell, Whitney Lanning, Jennifer Kerns, Brad Huett, Rick Gehring, Don Crabtree, Amanda Cook and Harold "Bud" Barr attended the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce Public Affairs Coffee held at the Stoney Creek Hotel. In a race that once had 11 people registered, these eight are actively campaigning for the two open seats on the St. Joseph School District Board of Education. Jonathon Bell also is on the April 4 ballot but has been deployed with the U.S. Army Reserve.
"There were several candidates who expressed a desire to learn more about the situation and didn't have a cut-and-dried answer," said Erik McGuire, an undecided voter. "And I thought that expressed a little bit of depth, an appreciation of the complexity of the issues."
Questions for the candidates ran the gamut of issues like attendance, district budgeting and student behavior. The mere asking of a question about the future of Benton, Central and Lafayette high schools, however, caused murmurs to emanate through the crowd of about 100.
Shewell, Lanning, Huett, Crabtree and Barr each said they won't seek to depart from the three high schools model. Gehring, Cook and Kerns each indicated openness to an alternative plan of some kind. Candidates agreed that if three high schools are to remain in operation, student populations and academics need to be balanced so that no one school has classes and activities others don't. Central High School, with just under 1,700 enrolled, has more students than its two peers combined.
Audience member Kristi Green said what matters is not where students attend, but what they're learning and how effectively. Green said she has chosen to vote for Kerns, and favors Crabtree as her second preference.
"I thought that whether or not the candidates were focused on academics was the central issue," Green said. "To me, our academic performance in St. Joseph needs a great deal of improvement. And I was looking for candidates where that was going to be their main focus."
Current board member Kenneth Reeder said he hopes the school buildings debate will go away after the election. The district has a responsibility to maintain the assets it has, not spend millions more on new construction, he said. The board recently heard, Reeder said, that about 300 high school sophomores are in danger of not earning a diploma because they failed too many courses during their freshman year. New construction can't address that challenge, he said.
"I wish they would stop talking about facilities. A shiny building doesn't improve anything," Reeder said. "We ought to, for one, start talking about academics again and pour our life into that. Discipline and attendance really helps a lot."
McGuire said people who adopt litmus tests based on where someone stands on a single issue, like the high schools, are likely missing the big picture.
"It's the type of issue that's worth discussion, personally, as opposed to having a quick answer," McGuire said. "It's not the kind of issue that encapsulates all of the challenges in our school district. It would be unfortunate if a candidate were selected, or voted upon, based on one issue."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.