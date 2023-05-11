High school athletics could be affected by boundary enforcement

The possibility of enforced borders for St. Joseph's high schools could see student-athletes playing in bounds instead of out of them.
Currently, students of the three city high schools have the freedom to choose which facility best fits them academically, athletically or creatively. But an imbalance in enrollment has the St. Joseph School District considering what the future holds.
Shannon Nolte, director of non-academic student services for the district, has been part of the discussion for the past two years about what is the best course of action for addressing the imbalance.
“We have one very large high school that’s not at capacity but it’s full. And then, our other two high schools, who have decreased a little bit,” Nolte said. “It’s not an equitable thing for all our high school students.”
Central High School is the “very large” institution Nolte refers to. Athletically, Central competes at the Class 5 or Class 6 level across major team sports such as baseball or softball, football and basketball. Benton and Lafayette compete at Class 3 or Class 4 levels in those same sports.
Central has 1,587 students enrolled currently, with the other two schools hundreds of students below that number combined. There are 604 students at Benton and 643 at Lafayette.
Those numbers are far below what enrollment for the South Side school used to be, according to current athletic director and former coach for Benton Brett Goodwin.
“I know at one point, Benton’s had roughly anywhere between 900 and 1,000 students enrolled in the building. At some point, anything to make it equitable would be perfect,” Goodwin said.
Both Lafayette and Benton have had relative success at their current levels of competition, but it’s much more than just having a bigger talent pool to choose from to have greater success in all sports, he said.
“Any time you get more kids involved, kids are participating in numerous activities and we’re all hoping that it improves things in the classroom, just improves the school climate and culture,” Goodwin said. “And that’s really where we want to get to.”
Lafayette athletic director Brad Spinner echoes the same sentiment, saying as long as things are equitable then he’s on board. Spinner acknowledged when asked about the possibility of boundary enforcement or even consolidation (three high schools narrowed down to one or two high schools), that it not only opens up opportunities for students involved in sports but also for individuals looking for career opportunities.
“This idea of having more students, I’m all for,” Spinner said. “Having more students means I get more faculty paid. If we can get more assistants, more people on board then that becomes a whole school environment that you’re creating.”
An increase in enrollment for Benton and Lafayette would also give underclassmen the chance to compete at lower, more developmental levels like a freshman team. This is a problem Central doesn’t have. At that school, leaders actually are trying to add levels to sports such as basketball, which this past season 75 kids tried out for.
The possibility of boundary enforcement likely would balance things out. But athletic director Dave Lau knows that current students who could be relocated to a different school would have the same choices as now.
“By doing what they’re looking at doing, they’re gonna be able to offer those same courses whether it’s sports or activities. Those things are going to be balanced out,” Lau said.
If and when the St. Joseph School District decides to vote on a resolution that enforces high school boundaries, leaders will consider all the impacts, both positive and negative.
“I know that from a district administration standpoint, what we’ve talked about is, do we land on staying with three high schools and making that the model we go for or do we go with two?” Nolte said. “There’s pros and cons with each one of those things. We have to come back to what’s equitable for students across the board and then figure out the ways we need to staff or counteract those pitfalls.”
