High school athletics could be affected by boundary enforcement

Lafayette football huddle

The Lafayette football team huddles in the middle of a practice in August of 2022.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

The possibility of enforced borders for St. Joseph's high schools could see student-athletes playing in bounds instead of out of them.

Currently, students of the three city high schools have the freedom to choose which facility best fits them academically, athletically or creatively. But an imbalance in enrollment has the St. Joseph School District considering what the future holds.

Central building front

Central High School has the largest student body in St. Joseph, with 1,587 students enrolled.
Student populations
Benton basketball

Benton girls basketball has been a bright spot for the school at the Class 4 level, reaching four state final fours in the last eight seasons while capturing a state championship in 2016.
High school boundaries

