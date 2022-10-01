After work finishes on the more than 22,000-square-foot expansion of the St. Joseph School District’s training center for the skilled trades, space will exist for new subjects of learning, and more students in each one.

Currently, the resources on hand are not sufficient to meet demand both on behalf of prospective students and would-be employers. According to counselor Becky Whitmer, a total of 471 high schoolers applied for a slot at the Hillyard Technical Center for the 2022-2023 school year. Of these, 362 were accepted, leaving about 110 on the waitlist. District leaders aim to reduce the waitlist, both for entry into Hillyard and enrollment in specific high-demand courses, such as welding. As part of the more than $5 million expansion project, the welding program will double in size, with a capacity for up to 100 students, with a welding laboratory that can accommodate about half of that number at any one time.

