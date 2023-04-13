St. Joseph's top graduating high school seniors were honored for their academic achievements at a special lunch Thursday.
Taking place at the Fulkerson Center on the campus of Missouri Western State University, the Lions Club of St. Joseph hosted its 61st annual Scholastic Honors Luncheon to recognize seniors from the five St. Joseph high schools who scored in the top 10% of their class.
A total of 72 students from Benton, Central, Lafayette, Bishop LeBlond and St. Joseph Christian high schools were acknowledged.
Among the recipients was Central High School senior Landry O'Bryan, who took pride in being able to represent her school positively.
"It's just a great honor to be here," O'Bryan said. "To be here and to represent my high school is just really cool."
While every high school student faces his or her unique four-year journey, the class of 2023 was faced with an unprecedented challenge seven months after their first day at the secondary education level. In March of their freshman year, COVID-19 cost these students their final two months of the school year.
Freshman year of high school is important for students, and that became harder after the global pandemic hit.
"Freshman year in a regular year is hard," O'Bryan said. "Just getting back to normalcy was different."
One way that students have been able to overcome obstacles thrown at them is by joining extracurricular activities. For O'Bryan, this has included theater, FCCLA and playing the cello in the school orchestra.
It is groups like these that have helped O'Bryan develop close friendships at her school.
"It's just really cool to be here and experience this with all of these people," O'Bryan said.
The luncheon included talks from Lion's Club president Stephen Lorenz and guest speaker Col. John A. Cluck of the 139th Airlift Wing.
After Cluck's speech, principals and counselors from the five high schools honored their seniors.
