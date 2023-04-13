Lions Club Recipients 2023

Students from Benton, Central, Lafayette, Bishop LeBlond and St. Joseph Christian pose for a group photo after being recognized for placing in the top 10% of their classes. 

 Harry Loomis | News-Press NOW

St. Joseph's top graduating high school seniors were honored for their academic achievements at a special lunch Thursday. 

Taking place at the Fulkerson Center on the campus of Missouri Western State University, the Lions Club of St. Joseph hosted its 61st annual Scholastic Honors Luncheon to recognize seniors from the five St. Joseph high schools who scored in the top 10% of their class.

