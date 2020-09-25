HIAWATHA, Kan. -- The Hiawatha School Board met in special session at noon Friday via Zoom and voted to resume on-site learning at the middle and high schools Wednesday, Sept. 30, if staffing issues can be overcome.
The elementary school will remain on remote learning through at least Friday, Oct. 9.
This came after the district transitioned to remote learning at all school buildings Wednesday due to extensive quarantining and COVID exposure with elementary school staff and students. Numbers at middle and high school have remained low, however instructors at those buildings have issues as many have elementary-school-age children who will be remote learning.
School nurses shared numbers from each of the school buildings, with Whitney McCauley noting the elementary had by far the most current cases, those with pending tests and staff and students quarantined. She said all but one grade level and preschool had been effected, with five positive staff and two students. She said 93 students were out due to COVID-related issues, whether for school or home exposure or for quarantine. She said 20 staff members were out for quarantine.
Nurse Erin Wenger said she had two positive cases each at the middle school and high school. Nine students were out at the middle school and 10 at the high school for exposure.
The board also voted to continue with the current sports schedule as closely as possible, although there may be some events rescheduled. HHS Athletic Director Kim Lillie said word has gotten out that Hiawatha had community-spread COVID-19 cases and so the team that was scheduled to come Friday night, Rock Creek, was hesitant but did agree to play.
She also noted that Hiawatha had been "uninvited" to two volleyball tournaments.
Board member Andrea Groth said she wanted to emphasize the decision to transition to remote learning made earlier in the week was not a board one. Board President Tom Simmer said that sometimes quick decisions have to be made in a situation of a crisis and this was one of them, and he added he felt they all learned something from the situation.
Superintendent Lonnie Moser told board members there is a possibility of utilizing the United Methodist Church for remote-learning students to free up teachers who are parents to be in the classroom.