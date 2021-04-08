St. Joseph's hometown Lutheran academic mission is the first to receive funds from the newly established national foundation of the late Stanley M. Herzog.
Jacob Hawkins, executive director of the Herzog Foundation, which began operations in January, announced that St. Paul Lutheran School will receive a matching grant of up to $25,000 in celebration of the SPLS 25th anniversary fundraising campaign, 25-in-25. According to The Rev. David Moore, senior pastor, this contribution will likely push fundraising proceeds beyond $100,000, more than quadrupling the original goal.
All funds will be used to offer need-based financial aid to future students, with regard to the roughly $4,000 annual tuition, said 25-in-25 campaign co-chair Bernie Fortmeyer.
"We are proud to partner with a school that has a track record of excellence, and know that this fund will allow more children and families to join the vibrant St. Paul Lutheran community in the late Stan Herzog's hometown," said Foundation Chairman Todd Graves.
Herzog, who died aged 70 on Aug. 2, 2019, bequeathed his fortune to the cause of funding Christian education in the United States, with emphasis on Northwest Missouri. The foundation operates out of Smithville, Missouri. It is led by Hawkins, The Rev. Darrell Jones, foundation president, and Chairman Graves.
"It has been really neat to see where the support has come from because it's kind of come from all over the place," Moore said.
Kendra Fleck is over the moon on what this means for the 193 students of St. Paul Lutheran, who are taught at the preschool through eighth-grade levels. She explained that while the school serves the church community, it is organized as a mission school; enrolling and evangelizing outside students is a leading goal. Tuition will no longer be a roadblock to dozens of new families for the pursuit of this mission in the glory of God.
"I just can see this being such a great opportunity," said Fleck, a veteran teacher serving for the first year as principal. "Just to serve. The more students that come, the more we can share the good news of Jesus. And we do a lot of activities that serve our community. So, the donations enable these kids to be able to come to our school, and then they'll in turn they'll serve the community in missions here and beyond."
Jones, who became the first foundation president in January, said he trusts Herzog would know that, in advancing St. Paul Lutheran's devotion to the Lord in St. Joseph, the foundation is applying Herzog's gift exactly as he envisioned.
"When Stan specified what he wanted with his foundation, of all of the things that Stan Herzog was involved in, he could have given his money anywhere," Jones said. "He specifically earmarked, he wanted this to go to funding Christian education. And so, as we make this very first grant, I hope Stan would be pleased."
For more information, make a visit to www.splcc.org, or www.herzogfoundation.com.
