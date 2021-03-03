A leader among Herzog Contracting Corp. will assume a volunteer oversight role at Northwest Missouri State University, alongside one other appointment.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson appointed Shanda Durbin of St. Joseph to the Board of Regents, in place of George Speckman, who is also from town. Durbin's term is to last through Jan. 1, 2023. According to the university, she graduated from Northwest in 2010 after studying corporate recreation and wellness and has been employed with Herzog in various ways since that year. She works as human resources director.
The other appointee, Stephen Coppinger, is to serve through Jan. 1, 2027. According to the university, the Kansas City, Missouri, business executive replaces Dr. Marilou Joyner, also of Kansas City, Missouri. Coppinger, who studied business management at Northwest, graduated in 1998 after playing for the Northwest Bearcats football team, which won the NCAA Division II National Championship in 1998. Today, Coppinger is the president of Impact Interiors, a full-service contract furniture dealership he founded in 2013.
The governor of Missouri appoints the Board of Regents to have final say and oversight over campus affairs and the administration of Dr. John Jasinksi, university president. The board typically meets on a monthly basis while classes are in session. Coppinger and Durbin are subject to confirmation proceedings in the Missouri Legislature.