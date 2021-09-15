The nonprofit effort founded by the late Stanley M. Herzog mostly concerns itself with investing his legacy for the benefit of Christian schools, but it also is wading into political and legal interests on their behalf.
The Herzog Foundation filed an amicus brief Sept. 10 in Carson v. Makin, a case before the U.S. Supreme Court. Therein, plaintiffs and allies speak to a section of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution known as the free exercise clause.
The big idea is, states should be required to fund public dollars to private academies and make no bones about whether or not those campuses are dedicated to a Christian or other religious background. Opponents stand on the notion that public dollars need to be reserved for public educators, or at least secular programs that have to follow the same rules as any school district.
"As the status quo goes, all tax dollars for education have, at least in the state of Missouri, gone into one system, whether that's best system or whether that's a failing system or whether that's an inferior system," said the Rev. Darrell Jones, president of the Herzog Foundation.
Organizations like the Missouri National Education Association, which is one of the groups that represents teachers in the St. Joseph School District, are against this paradigm. They are keen to remind observers that whenever problems arise on Missouri schools, constituents should remember that the Show Me State consistently ranks near the bottom on funding K-12 education of all kinds.
The Office of the State Auditor recently found that Missouri ranked No. 49, 50 being the lowest, among states in terms of its 32% per-student funding. The remaining 68% has to come from local taxpayers, grants and wherever districts manage to scrounge it.
MNEA spokesman Mark Jones said efforts to encourage more funding for private and religious schools draw dollars away from agencies that need it.
"When you talk about these attempts to privatize public schools, what seems to get lost is, the 85%, 95% of students that remain because they can't afford private education in any event," he said. "Now, they're under-resourced, often to benefit a handful of folks."
The Herzog Foundation holds that such arguments rely on a mindset in which institutions themselves are placed on a higher pedestal than kids. As Darrell Jones is keen to point out, from the 18th century, the history of scholarship in the United States is linked with religious educators. Thus the foundation gives money for family scholarships to help those who can't afford to send their kids where they want. Just under $2.76 million was provided in August to a group of six schools to fund enrollment growth. One of the six is St. Joseph Christian School.
"All of the tax money right now goes into a single system," Darrell Jones said. "But the dollars don't follow the student. The money goes into the school."
The MNEA likes it that way, because public agencies are accountable to locally elected school boards. The backers of private and Christian schools decide who is in charge.
"What is telling about all of these privatization attempts, every time we suggest holding these schools — whether they're parochial or not — to the same levels of accountability and transparency, there is strenuous push back," Mark Jones said. "And I think that tells you everything you need to know."
