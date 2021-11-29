People in the Andrew County community of Helena have long known that their school is a crown jewel, and now so do millions of others.
U.S. News and World Report recently ranked Helena Elementary School as the fourth best elementary school in Missouri.
Kristi Raines, the school's principal, said the ranking justifies some parents' decision to have their child transfer to the small school from larger areas of Andrew County.
"There's lots of pride," she said. "We have a few students who come from Savannah who choose to transfer here since we're in the same district for a smaller class size."
Raines said the top 5 ranking is based on 2018-19 test score data for older children. That could explain some of the discrepancies between the U.S. News and World Report and real-time data.
The report says Helena Elementary has a student-to-teacher ratio of 11 to 1. In reality, Raines said the number is about 17 to 1.
The school almost has a perfect "overall score." According to the report, Helena clocks in at 99.71 out of a possible 100 points.
"The school is the very heart of Helena," Raines said. "We have a very nice park and a park board that is very supportive, but I feel like the school is the center of the community."
And that's geographically true. Drive past Helena coming from St. Joseph and you'll see the school first. Besides the post office and community center, you won't find any signs letting you know that you're in Helena. Those are plastered on the school.
With 100 students, Raines said the school employs about one teacher for each grade. In all, 24 employees work at Helena Elementary School. If you google the town's population, it's less than 500.
Raines knows personally that the school is a large part of the town, both literally and figuratively. She attended it as a child and now leads it as the principal.
"We have a lot of kiddos whose parents and grandparents went to school here," she said.
