Sen. Josh Hawley has introduced legislation meant to give parents greater access to school curriculum and data, which could impact some St. Joseph School District policies.
Hawley's legislation, announced Tuesday, is merely a proposal. However, if it were to be passed into law, it could force the St. Joseph School District to change some current procedures.
"These schools should not be run by bureaucrats in Washington or anywhere else. They should be run by parents and families," Hawley, R-Mo., said.
Under current Missouri law, school districts are primarily under the local control of school boards, not the state or federal government.
But Hawley's proposal has differences from current St. Joseph School District policy. Under his legislation, school districts would be required to have an "opt-in" strategy for extracurricular activities, like field trips and guest lectures.
The district's current policy would have to be changed to fit the new legislation.
"Currently, the district has an opt-out policy," said Eileen Houston-Stewart, director of communications for the district. "Parents are notified and then they choose to opt out if they do not want their child to participate."
The proposed legislation would require explicit permission from parents before schools could collect biometric information. Houston-Stewart said the local district does not collect biometric data at this time.
Hawley's proposal would require districts to notify parents of all reported incidents pertaining to school safety, including crimes committed by employees.
According to Houston-Stewart, current state law prohibits the district from notifying parents about some arrests involving teachers or other employees.
"Specifically, the district participates in the Missouri Rap Back program, which notifies the district shortly after the arrest of any current employee," Houston-Stewart said in a statement. "However, the results of those criminal background checks and Rap Back notifications are confidential under (a state law), and improper disclosure of criminal records information is a class A misdemeanor."
Hawley's proposal and current St. Joseph School District policies overlap in many areas. The legislation requires school board meetings to be open to the public, which the district generally does except for closed sessions authorized under state law.
The bill also requires district contracts to be public, which Houston-Stewart said the Board of Education already publishes on its website.
School curriculum is already public, as the bill would require, and will be more readily available once the district switches to Google Sites, Houston-Stewart said.
Hawley also seized on a Department of Justice memo, which Attorney General Merrick Garland said was to open a line of communication between the federal government and local school boards in case of violence.
Hawley worries the memo is a way for federal officials, like FBI agents, to involve themselves in local school boards and influence parents and local officials.
Lori Witham, a St. Joseph school board member, said Tuesday that she hasn't felt any influence from the DOJ memo.
"Personally as an individual board member, (I) do not feel specifically influenced by the DOJ memo," Witham said in a statement. "I do firmly believe, however, that the federal government does not need to be exerting influence over school boards and that local control is the best for all districts."
