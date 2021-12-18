Those who work in early childhood education have long known about the benefits of quality preschool programs.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, the rest of the world might be catching on.
“Because of COVID, I feel like everyone recognizes the importance of child care,” said Dr. Haruka Konishi, a professor of education at Missouri Western State University. “If you don’t have it, you can’t work, and so the economy doesn’t function. I think there is increased awareness.”
Konishi said long-term studies point to preschool or pre-kindergarten education as an investment that pays off with increased graduation rates and reduced instances of juvenile delinquency down the road. The problem has been the immediate challenge of finding money to make early childhood education more available to more families.
“Paying for child care is expensive,” said Ronda Chesney, an instructor in the education department at Missouri Western. “A lot of employees in child care are paid at a minimum wage rate. For families to be able to afford what a quality teacher might look like, it really isn’t realistic. So if there would be some government support, whether it’s locally, federally or state, it would just ensure that families would have more dependable child care.”
The federal government is seeking to get involved in a big way, with more than $350 billion proposed for universal pre-kindergarten in the roughly $2 trillion Build Back Better legislation. Discussion on this legislation often centers on its price tag — it was pared down from $3.5 trillion in the House — and its sprawling array of provisions covering housing, health care, the environment and child care.
To U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, the bill might include individual provisions with popular appeal, but taken as a whole he sees Build Back Better as an unwise and inflationary expansion of government. Republican opposition is unanimous, and the legislation is stalled in the Senate.
“This is a typical Washington trick,” he said. “You take a whole bunch of junk. Then you try to sprinkle in two or three things that are more popular or positive. Never mind that it’s going to cause your food prices to go through the ceiling. Never mind that you’re not going to be able to fill up your tank. The public looks at this and says we don’t want to pay.”
In a speech on the Senate floor, Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri questioned the bill’s stated $2 trillion price tag, which assumes that many of the spending programs are limited to 10 years or less. History shows that Congress tends to extend popular tax cuts and spending programs that originally were limited in duration for budgetary reasons.
“They are just in there to get the program started, to get people convinced that they really need the government to do something for them that the government hasn’t done before and then see if we can extend that,” Blunt, a Republican, said.
The pre-kindergarten provisions would be one example. BBB seeks to expand access to preschool to more than 6 million children, but the federal funding only lasts for six years. Much like Medicaid expansion, states would be able to opt in and would be responsible for an increased share of funding down the road.
Both Chesney and Konishi said Missouri is dealing with many of the same issues of how to increase access and establish quality standards in a complex delivery system that includes school districts, nonprofits, faith-based providers and private entities.
Whether or not Build Back Better passes with universal preschool included, they think it’s valuable that the issue of how to educate society’s youngest children has become part of the national discussion.
“Children are the best commodity that we have,” Chesney said. “We really owe it to them to provide experiences that will impact them for the rest of their lives.”
Buchanan County has 6,500 children under the age of 6. The average cost of child care is $120 a week up to 24 months and $80 for those in preschool, according to the Missouri nonprofit called Child Care Aware.
