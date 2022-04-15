Hundreds of alumni, former staff and donors to Northwest Missouri State University have joined in a request for an explanation on why the university's board is dispensing with the services of the school's president.
John Jasinski announced his upcoming departure on April 1. At that time, he called for the public to examine the doings of the university's Board of Regents, a bipartisan panel of volunteers appointed by Republican Gov. Mike Parson to oversee the college. Tracey Steele, a Northwest class of 1993 alumnus who worked as a journalist and then an attorney following law school graduation in California, said he took Jasinski's words to heart in arranging for an open letter to Missouri officials. It currently has nearly 300 signatories.
The letter demands the board formally explain why and how it has decided to part ways with the school's chief executive and is "not fighting to keep a leader as popular and successful as President Jasinski."
"This is not about me saying this is a bad decision and 'You guys need to change it,'" Steele said in a follow-up interview. "This is about me wanting to understand why and wanting to understand the process, to make sure that the process going forward is done in a way that is more transparent, in a way that we can be confident is being done with the right motivations. At this point, I don't think there's any likelihood that Dr. Jasinski is going to remain president past June. That ship has sailed. This is 100% about transparency."
The board has issued no formal reply, and in a meeting last week that featured dozens of people logged in via Zoom to offer comments on the Jasinski decision — all seemingly opposed to or concerned with it — board members did not respond. However, Chairman John Moore, who unlike most members has no partisan affiliation and describes himself as "apolitical," responded in his personal capacity Friday to the transparency complaint.
Moore referenced how, when Jasinski last received a two-year contract extension from the board in 2020, he was privately told to start looking elsewhere for a leadership role or retire, as he would not be extended past June 2022.
"From my perspective, plenty of advance notice was given to the affected party (Jasinski), roughly 27 months, and there was deference to that individual to make the announcement at their earliest convenience," Moore said. "... The fact that this was a personnel matter, and therefore discussed and debated in closed session, will naturally lend itself to questions about transparency."
Speaking also in her personal capacity, Regent Deborah Roach, D-Grant City, said she is among those who are greatly concerned with what has been decided, in light of her appreciation of what the university president has done since he started his duties in 2009.
"I am 100% behind Dr. Jasinski and I always will be," she said. "I have the utmost respect for Dr. J. And I have and will continue to place my trust in him ... I would also like to let the Bearcat community know that I will work with the board to help ensure the continued culture of excellence that Northwest now has but with an eye on better transparency."
Moore said he knows Jasinski is popular but that he stands by the board's decision. No additional light has been shed on what motivated board members to not renew Jasinski's contract, as that talk all happened in a closed session.
"I'm not surprised there's been some criticism of the decision," Moore said. "But my experience with our board members is that they each care deeply about the university and make decisions based on what they feel is in its best long-term interests."
Steele, the open letter author, spoke to his view of how Northwest is a "gravitational pole" of the Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa four-states area.
"It's really the center of the region," he said. "Does every person who lives in the region, do they pay attention to the monthly minutes from the meetings of the Board of Regents? Absolutely not. These are appointed officials ... not elected, but they are public officials. And there's an obligation on them to be acting in the best interests of the university. But because they're not elected, maybe there's a feeling they're insulated from public pressure. And the community may be left feeling there's not much we can do about this. We have to try."
