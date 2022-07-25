This graphic shows most of the school districts in Buchanan County (colored orange) are ranked on the lower-end of the Show-Me Institute's reckoning of academic benchmarks in 516 Missouri public education agencies. Only East Buchanan C-I is green. Avenue City, to the immediate north, is a top 10 district.
Color coding from the earliest age helps people understand basic concepts. The Show-Me Institute works with that idea to translate academic data about school districts that can otherwise be too complex to take in, without thorough study.
This graphic shows most of the school districts in Buchanan County (colored orange) are ranked on the lower-end of the Show-Me Institute's reckoning of academic benchmarks in 516 Missouri public education agencies. Only East Buchanan C-I is green. Avenue City, to the immediate north, is a top 10 district.
Screen capture via Show-Me Institute
Color coding from the earliest age helps people understand basic concepts. The Show-Me Institute works with that idea to translate academic data about school districts that can otherwise be too complex to take in, without thorough study.
Several school districts in the region, including St. Joseph's, have significant room for improvement according to rankings released this month by a public policy research organization.
The academic performance of 516 local education agencies in Missouri is examined each year by state authorities, but it can be difficult to find out how they did in one place. Enter the Show-Me Institute.
The St. Joseph School District ranks at No. 423 on the scale and is color coded "orange," representing a district with challenges to resolve, but it is a step above the worst category of "red." About half of the "local education agencies" in the area are orange, while the Savannah R-III district (No. 162) and the East Buchanan C-I district (No. 138) are shades of "green." The local standout is Avenue City R-IX, which is No. 10 overall, out of the 516, in findings published by the Show-Me Institute on July 7.
All of the rankings are the exclusive product of the institute but are informed by data taken from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
"It's all DESE data," said Show-Me Institute author Susan Pendergrass. "We were just trying to make it more accessible, which I hope that one day DESE themselves take it upon themselves to create a similar website. A lot of state departments have really nice, user-friendly interfaces. We don't have that yet, on a state level."
There is a possible trade-off in summarization. A consequence of looking at color codes alone, and not the underlying data, could be a simplistic understanding of the differences between districts. Avenue City is much smaller than the roughly 10,600-headcount SJSD, at about 200 students. It also contains no high school. Those who finish the eighth grade are eligible to transfer to the SJSD, Savannah, enroll in private/parochial school or homeschool.
"To me, as a researcher, that's just really interesting," Pendergrass said. "And the first thing we did with this website was, we color-coded so that the best schools are green, and the worst schools are red, and then you have an orange and a light green. So when you look at the map, you can go, 'Oh wow, I can see these now, spatially.'"
Nevertheless, in a state that usually requires public-school families to send their kids to the district in which they reside, access to easily digested summaries and rankings is desired.
"Perhaps somebody is thinking about moving out to a rural area, or maybe they want to be able to look at this map and select a green district and not an orange district," Pendergrass said. "So there, this is why it's so critical. DESE's job is to identify the lowest 5% of districts in the state and work with those schools to improve. But what about the ones in the middle? Maybe not the bottom of the bottom, but which still need help? That's important to know."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.