In just a couple of days, Missouri Western’s campus will be full of students starting the new school year.
While many students have been shopping for back-to-school essentials to prepare, some practical matters also need attention to make sure everything runs smoothly.
Vice President of Student Affairs Melissa Mace said some offices at Missouri Western State University are even having special hours to help out.
“So the business office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. this week and then will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, this week only. Financial aid, same thing. If you've got questions about financial aid, or if you haven't filed your FAFSA," Mace said. "Finally, if there's a problem with your schedule, students can do the exact same thing and stop by Academic Advising and the Student Success Center."
It’s recommended that students check their Goldlink accounts and ensure they are signed up and registered for the right classes, double-check financial aid hasn’t placed any holds, make sure parking passes are purchased and print class schedules.
And for those looking to get involved this year, Brett Bruner, assistant vice president and dean of students, said Monday will be the perfect chance to see what’s available not only on campus but also around town.
“I think as people prepare to start classes on Monday, I think the biggest thing to help is taking advantage of Western Warmup on Monday. We have 123 businesses from the community, student organizations and departments that are going to be out there on the first day of classes making sure that students can get connected to resources in the community as well as on campus,” Bruner said.
Returning students like Missouri Western junior Darren Doyle said the most important thing students need to remember as they start the year is that they’re not alone.
“I would say just take care of your day-to-day self, really. You know, some people forget about that because they get so wrapped up in things like starting classes and making sure they do well and getting there, but you got to take care of yourself, too,” Doyle said. “Just talk to your professors. I mean, they're there to help. A lot of them are very knowledgeable. They have some really great advice.”
