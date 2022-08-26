Griffon Edge Parking

As Missouri Western State University and its students get ready for a new school year, students can be found already on campus due to the Griffon Edge program.

 Zoë Jones News-Press NOW

In just a couple of days, Missouri Western’s campus will be full of students starting the new school year.

While many students have been shopping for back-to-school essentials to prepare, some practical matters also need attention to make sure everything runs smoothly.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.