Missouri Western State University has received a form of national recognition for its efforts to improve youth voter registration and turnout.
The effort led by sophomore in political science Jordan Miller with guidance from Dr. Hannah Piechowski and Dr. Edwin Taylor, makes the campus the first so recognized in much of Missouri. All other honorees are located in the St. Louis metropolitan area, according to the awarding Campus Vote Project's website. A little more than 230 campuses are so designated nationwide for efforts to address chronic low voter turnout problems associated with people under the age of 30.
"Your voice matters," said Miller, a native of Carrollton, Missouri. "I mean, it's the old cliché, it's the staple of the movement, but people need to realize their voice matters, especially whenever it comes down to state and local things."
Taylor, associate professor of political science and chair of social sciences and humanities, said on this matter, students really don't know their own strength. Off-year, spring ballots across the country seldom produce turnout exceeding 30%, and in 2015 just 5,581 people voted in Buchanan County, less than 11.5% of registered voters.
"If our students were all registered and they voted at the local level, we would swamp turnout, right?" Taylor said. "I mean, it's historically very low. But if you throw 3,000 or 4,000 students into that mix? This institution could have a massive effect in terms of public policy in the area. People might be concerned about a lot of young people voting, but I would strongly urge them to remember that they were once young people, too."
Piechowski, the dean of students, explained how the university is determined to promote democracy in every context, everywhere. Miller himself voted absentee back to Carroll County, and she said it is good when anyone votes by mail to make sure their decision to study at Western does not interfere with having their voice heard.
"The more we can do to engage our students, the better," she said. "They're the future. They're determining what happens for everybody next. It's important that we educate them on how to go about voting."
The goal is to improve MWSU student registration from 50% — the figure for 2012 — to 90% by 2028. Piechowski said a vision to improve 40 percentage points in anything is ambitious by nature.
"Coming from a mindset like that, civic engagement is really important," Miller said. "I see a lot of people complain about the way government's going, but they don't do anything to change it. That's what got me started down this path."
