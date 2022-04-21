The choosing of Clarence Green to become interim president of Northwest Missouri State University has been well received by many, though questions remain about the departure of the current campus leader.
Green, a public servant in various roles for the university since 1996, currently serves as chief of the University Police and vice president of culture. He became a doctor of education in 2018. Dave Shadinger, the president of the NWMSU chapter of the American Association of University Professors, said he regards Green as the best possible choice for interim given the situation.
It is, of course, not clear why there is to be a vacancy in the first place.
John Jasinski’s last day in office will be June 30, as his contract was not renewed by the Board of Regents. Since his tenure began in 2009, Northwest has repeatedly broken enrollment records, generated unprecedented investment from public officials and private donors, and achieved a national profile uncommon for an NCAA Division II-sized school in academics and athletics.
“The track record under Dr. Jasinski for the past 13 years has been one of incredible success at almost every imaginable level,” Shadinger said. “So, not extending his contract has come as a real shock.”
Shadinger pointed out that of the more than 700 NWMSU employees, only the university president answers directly to the Board of Regents, who are appointed by Gov. Mike Parson, typically on the advice of key NWMSU stakeholders. So the board clearly has a right to do what it is doing, and it appears to regard the leadership transition with a helpful sense of urgency.
“I have to say that moving to an interim this quickly, and are now going with Dr. Green as quickly as they have, I believe is going to have a bit of a settling effect,” Shadinger said. “I think it will be reassuring to many people. Dr. Green has had an extraordinary run as an interim leader at several levels; everything he’s done here has been very positive.”
Nina Dewhirst, one of hundreds of Northwest boosters who has called for Jasinski to be retained in office, said Green, who is “universally well liked, and trusted,” is being selected to calm high tensions caused by the Board of Regents. She has been involved with the university in various ways for 32 years.
“We would like to see Dr. Jasinski continue as president of Northwest, not because we oppose Dr. Green or think he might not succeed as interim president, because we question the personal and political motives that caused Dr. Jasinski to be released in the first place ...”
Regents Chairman John Moore didn’t shed new light on why Jasinski was non-renewed in a Thursday statement but spoke to how the board is proceeding full steam ahead with a transition to a new leader. The Jasinski decision has been regarded by the board as a matter of personnel privacy.
“I expect (Dr. Green) will serve as the interim president until a permanent president is seated, which we estimate will occur on July 1 of 2023,” Moore said. “We expect to name search committee members and launch a nationwide search around the beginning of the fall (2022) semester. We will publicize who the committee members are, so that if others have views or comments to share, they’ll have that opportunity.”
Dewhirst, who has created a group called “Bearcats for Jasinski,” urged continued scrutiny.
“We continue to ask people to look at the decision made by the Board of Regents. Look at the positive economic indicators Northwest has had since 2009. Look at the comments students, faculty members and past board members have made, and understand that we still want to hold this board accountable.”
