Dr. Clarence Green will step into the role of interim president at Northwest Missouri State University on July 1.
Green is filling the position that will be left by President John Jasinski, whose contract was not renewed by the Northwest Missouri State University Board of Regents.
“I look forward to serving Northwest as its interim president during this time of transition,” Green said. “Northwest is in a position of strength to continue its successful path due to its great students, faculty, staff and alumni.”
Green has served as vice president of culture at Northwest since April 2019 and has oversight of the Office of Human Resources, the Office of Institutional Research and Effectiveness and the University Police Department, for which he also serves as chief. While he leads Northwest teams responsible for strategic planning and crisis management, he also has served on implementation teams for student success, inclusive excellence and behavioral intervention, in addition to leading efforts to establish a multidisciplinary team focused on intervention strategies for students in crisis.
Green, who has been employed at Northwest since 1996, has served in law enforcement for more than 25 years. He served on the United States Attorney General Law Enforcement Coordinating Committee and is a Malcolm Baldrige fellow. He has led presentations and training on topics of leadership, diversity and inclusion, ethics, crisis management, threat assessment, community policing and balanced scorecards.
He has a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a master’s degree in higher education leadership, both from Northwest, as well as a doctorate in educational leadership and policy analysis from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
“Clarence has a long history of distinguished service at the university,” John Moore, the chair of the Board of Regents, said. “He has deep roots in the community and great relationships with students, faculty, staff and alumni. He’ll work closely with those constituencies to keep the university moving forward.”
