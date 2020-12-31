With the new year, the book that is considered the finest classical American work of fiction of the 20th century has reached a major milestone.
Starting Jan. 1, “The Great Gatsby,” by F. Scott Fitzgerald, enters the public domain. No one will retain exclusive rights to publish it or the authority to request credits or royalties from its sale. There will also cease to be any limits on adapting or altering the book: For decades, entities like The Walt Disney Company — first in animated epics like “Snow White” in 1937 and later in “Muppet Treasure Island” in 1996 — have relied on this blanket permission to introduce timeless tales to a new generation.
“Gatsby” has inspired in cinema and other media many times before, most recently in the 2013 film of the same name starring Leonardo DiCaprio, but with the completion of 95 calendar years beyond its original publication, there’s no longer any limits to artistic license.
In other words, get ready for Miss Piggy as Daisy Buchanan, dilettante lover of Jay ‘Kermit’ Gatsby, who became rich as the bootlegger of Dr. Bunsen Honeydew’s latest concoction, and that’s just scratching the surface.
“There was a series of books based on ‘Pride and Prejudice,’ entitled ‘Pride and Prejudice, and Zombies.’ And it was very much like ‘Pride and Prejudice,’ but it just had that zombie action in there as well,” said Mary Beth Revels, director of the St. Joseph Public Library.
“And frankly, maybe I, as a librarian, I wasn’t supposed to like those books. But I did. And so for someone who maybe wouldn’t love ‘The Great Gatsby’ set in the 1920s, maybe some other author could turn that around into something that speaks more to them today ... I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.”
Up til now, local educators have considered the work one of the best vehicles to introduce teens and young adults to literature, to complex themes of corruption, infidelity and murder; a parable in the moral rot of upper class “Roaring ‘20s” New York business and society.
Dr. Mike Cadden, professor of English at Missouri Western State University, said the value of Fitzgerald’s novel is based in how to a student of literature, the book never gets old. Teachers can lecture about its artistic value again and again, even if everyone already knows the plot.
“You know, it’s the language of ‘The Great Gatsby,’ not the plot of ‘The Great Gatsby’ that’s necessarily what makes people come back to it,” Cadden said.
“And adaptations tend to occasionally pull out well-known lines and use them, but there’s almost never language equivalence. And so you know ... as long as there are people telling readers and people experiencing different versions ... ‘You really want to check out the original,’ ... As long as that keeps happening, I think we’re fine.”