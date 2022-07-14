After the Missouri Legislature mandated a salary of at least $38,000 for full-time teachers, several nearby school districts are taking advantage of a temporary program to help them meet that expectation.
More than 220 districts statewide have thus far been approved for the FAS-22-005 Teacher Baseline Salary Grant funding, including Mid-Buchanan R-V in Faucett and East Buchanan C-I in Gower. Maysville R-I School District is also registered as a recipient with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). The filing deadline is 4:30 p.m. Friday, and Buchanan County R-IV of DeKalb confirmed Thursday that it filed this week.
Savannah R-III and the St. Joseph School District already pay all full-time educators at $38,000 or more per year, or will do so before the 2023-24 academic year, in which the funding kicks in. The status of Avenue City R-IX is not clear.
“Indeed, our teachers have been underpaid for years,” said Travis Dittemore, Buchanan County R-IV superintendent. “And that continues to be the case. With the economy and inflation being what they are, that’s made it even tougher on people like teachers, who are in that lower income bracket. So, we are very pleased to see this. We’re hoping it doesn’t become short-lived, lasting only a year or two, before it goes away.”
About 100 districts are likely to be included in the total by DESE when their later-stage filings are considered, said DESE spokeswoman Mallory McGowin. If those are all approved, about 60% of the 555 statewide LEAs, or local education agencies, will benefit from grant funding. Whether or not the funding will last beyond summer 2024 is in the hands of the Legislature, which would take up that matter in the session set to begin in January 2023. The grant currently has $21.8 million to distribute across the state. A panel of two members of the House of Representatives and two members of the Missouri Senate is currently reviewing the possibility of renewal, or other options.
“I think it’s great to see so many districts taking advantage of the program,” McGowin said. “Yes, it is only a one-time fund. But it is some additional hard-earned dollars in the pockets of many Missouri educators. And while it is just the first step, I think it’s an important one. And we’ll certainly never turn down the opportunity to get additional dollars in the pockets of our hard-working teachers.”
Dittemore said that with two to three years of flexibility backed by the grant, Buchanan County R-IV aims to readily meet the $38,000 benchmark. The minimum pay in the district has previously been $35,000. If no legislative renewal comes to fruition, the $3,000 difference for some staffers will not be an unbearable burden.
“We didn’t bite any more than I feel like we could chew, if this were to go away in a year,” he said. “I think our district could take a pretty terrific step and get, you know, even closer toward the $38,000 mark on our own.”
