Studying, work and planning for the future are enough to keep any college student's plate full, but with all those stresses in play, some also are struggling with empty stomachs.
An annual survey conducted by the Temple University's Hope Center in the fall of 2020 found that 1 out of every 3 college students experienced food insecurity in the last 30 days. Hunger has been a longtime problem for college students and the COVID-19 pandemic has only heightened the issue.
A program at Missouri Western State University that aims to help solve that problem recently got a boost thanks to a $3,000 microgrant from the organization Swipe Out Hunger. The university is one of 17 across the country that is receiving help from the non-profit dedicated to helping college students fight hunger issues.
Dr. Brett Bruner, assistant vice president of student affairs and dean of students at Missouri Western, said the grant will help to hire someone to fill a new student manager position at the University's Campus Cupboard.
“The student manager will help us make sure that the cupboard is open evenings and weekends," he said. "Right now the cupboard is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday when the dean's office is open. This will help us be open more evenings.”
The Campus Cupboard opened at Missouri Western in 2015 and has both perishable and nonperishable food items along with personal care products. To keep the pantry stocked, organizers rely mostly on student food drives, as well as donations from individuals and organizations throughout the community.
In addition to helping to extend the pantry's hours, the grant also will be used to spread the word about the availability of the Campus Cupboard.
“It will also allow us to create a new marketing plan to make sure even more students are aware of the resources available to them,” Bruner said.
For more information on Missouri Western's Campus Cupboard can be found at www.missouriwestern.edu/saem/campus-cupboard/.
