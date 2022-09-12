In recent years, the vital role of elder guidance in the growth of the youngest pupils at Parkway Elementary and other schools like it has been curtailed somewhat by the pandemic, but that time has passed.

Dozens of families gathered on Monday morning at Parkway for the first of two scheduled Grandparents' Day events, in which kids from kindergarten through second grade had the chance to share donuts, apple juice and fun times as part of a time-honored celebration of the start of the school year. 

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

