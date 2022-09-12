In recent years, the vital role of elder guidance in the growth of the youngest pupils at Parkway Elementary and other schools like it has been curtailed somewhat by the pandemic, but that time has passed.
Dozens of families gathered on Monday morning at Parkway for the first of two scheduled Grandparents' Day events, in which kids from kindergarten through second grade had the chance to share donuts, apple juice and fun times as part of a time-honored celebration of the start of the school year.
Gordon Carmichael has participated in the event several times before and on Monday had the chance to spend time with his great-granddaughter, Chloe, as she is becoming accustomed to kindergarten. They talked for a time in the gymnasium with the other families about Chloe learning the basics of self-discipline in the classroom, the alphabet and numbers.
"I'm glad she has been learning her letters and numbers," Carmichael said. "When we were kids, we didn't have the chance to have the guidance of our elders in these things."
Principal Solon Haynes, who has been leading Parkway for the last five years, agreed the guidance of a trusted family figure, in addition to their parents, is known to be an important part of childhood development.
"I think we're seeing more and more that grandparents are playing an important role in the lives of their grandchildren in this community," Haynes said. "Whether they are actually raising them, or just being there for them when they're needed, it's so appreciated what they do. So we wanted to just bring them into the school and take the opportunity to thank them."
Last year and especially the year before, the St. Joseph School District maintained a tighter control of who is allowed to visit the school buildings. Elders who have weaker immune systems were considered especially at risk of COVID-19 infection, and so Grandparents' Day was out of the question. It is pleasing to be able to bring it back now, Haynes said.
"We're just excited to at last be able to welcome them back into the school," he said.
Carmichael, who came to Parkway with his wife, said he's determined to make as much of an impact as he can.
"I feel that the young kids today don't have enough interaction with their elders," he said. "With their great-grandparents or their grandparents. So this is a good opportunity for us to provide that."
Grades 3-6 will have their own event at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.
